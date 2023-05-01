AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LNTH traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 274,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $91.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

