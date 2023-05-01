AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Zymeworks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 58.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 130,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.96. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. Zymeworks had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,087,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,699,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZYME shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

