AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of SomaLogic worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 8.1% in the third quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 3,384,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 532,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 25.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,996,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 609,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,445,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

SomaLogic Price Performance

Shares of SomaLogic stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. 109,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.88. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 111.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SomaLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

SomaLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.