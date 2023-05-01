AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.4% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,192,040,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,470,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BCRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 735,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,129. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.01.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Featured Stories

