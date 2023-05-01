AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after acquiring an additional 647,804 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after buying an additional 445,500 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,028,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,351,000 after buying an additional 444,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,978,000 after buying an additional 317,400 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,276. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.46. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 219.11% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TVTX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,779 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $38,693.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $34,539.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $38,693.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,000.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,871 shares of company stock valued at $350,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

