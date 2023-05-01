AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases 2,301 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 131.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,761. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.42. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 57.11%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

