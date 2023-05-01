AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 261,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,075. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 146.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.