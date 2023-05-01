Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Short Interest Update

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTU remained flat at $10.10 on Monday. 12,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,858. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. Altitude Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,223,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Altitude Acquisition Company Profile

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

