Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys 7,288 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,698,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 49,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 120,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 22,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,359,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,982,541. The company has a market capitalization of $162.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

