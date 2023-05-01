Altrius Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Altrius Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,154,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,212,963. The company has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

