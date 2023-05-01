Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Altrius Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.3% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.82.

CAT traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.20. The stock had a trading volume of 865,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,035. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.21 and a 200-day moving average of $231.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

