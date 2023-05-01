Altrius Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 467,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the quarter. Amcor accounts for about 1.7% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 16.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.05. 1,673,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,912,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.