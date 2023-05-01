Altrius Capital Management Inc Invests $365,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,390,493. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

