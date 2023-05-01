Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 1,531 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Altrius Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,718. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

