Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 2,036 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altrius Capital Management Inc cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,614,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,251,500. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a market cap of $220.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

