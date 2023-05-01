Altrius Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

EMR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.60. 571,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,948. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.90.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

