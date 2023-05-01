Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.12.
Amazon.com Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 251.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Amazon.com
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after buying an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
