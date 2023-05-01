Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 61,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,660,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 74,003 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,717,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 174,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Amcor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.05. 541,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,899,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

