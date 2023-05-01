Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Ameresco also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-0.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRC. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.79.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.78. 549,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,016. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $76.54.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.