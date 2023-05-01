Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.52 million. Ameresco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.
Ameresco Stock Performance
AMRC stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.78. 549,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,016. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
