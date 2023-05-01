American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.
American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,785,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,109,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $19.64.
Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group
In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
