American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,785,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,109,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

