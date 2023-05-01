American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,269,000 after acquiring an additional 706,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,325,000 after buying an additional 693,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $92.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.12. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

