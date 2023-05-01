American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $148.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

