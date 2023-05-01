Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 22,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $5,437,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.56.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.19. 163,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.53 and its 200-day moving average is $256.97. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

