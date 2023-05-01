Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.69.

Shares of AMGN opened at $239.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

