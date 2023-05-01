Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.28 EPS.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR stock remained flat at $22.37 during trading on Monday. 763,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,988. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $139,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,326.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $139,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,326.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,807.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,372,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,011,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 836,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,491 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 109.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.