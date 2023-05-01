Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives $50.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMLX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 49,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,514,142.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,055.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 49,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,514,142.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,055.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 608,588 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,283. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,038,000 after buying an additional 1,931,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,411,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $28.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.80. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

