Analysts Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) PT at $216.41

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock opened at $179.88 on Monday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

