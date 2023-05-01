Analysts Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Target Price at C$1.81

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$340.47 million, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

