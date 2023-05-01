Analysts Set Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Target Price at $54.14

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,364,000 after buying an additional 2,098,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,921,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,282,000 after purchasing an additional 276,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,055,000 after purchasing an additional 555,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

RPRX opened at $35.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 439.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. Research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

