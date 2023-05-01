Analysts Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) PT at $223.59

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $206.78 on Monday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.29 and a 200 day moving average of $192.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

