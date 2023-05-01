Andersons (ANDE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Andersons to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Andersons to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Andersons has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,627,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $121,177.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,627,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,201 shares of company stock worth $1,177,298. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Andersons by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Andersons by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.