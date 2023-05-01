AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Up 19.0% in April

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 0.1 %

AngloGold Ashanti stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,606. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 12.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 65,743 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after buying an additional 697,908 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after buying an additional 432,001 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.