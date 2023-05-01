AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Up 19.0% in April

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 0.1 %
AngloGold Ashanti stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,606. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50.
AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 12.73%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 65,743 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after buying an additional 697,908 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after buying an additional 432,001 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
