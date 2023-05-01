Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0304 on Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Ankr has a market cap of $303.96 million and approximately $23.33 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,586.36 or 1.00025399 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03043172 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $21,010,431.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

