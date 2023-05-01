Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Short Interest Update

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 15,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,693. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

