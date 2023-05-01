Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ABR stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a current ratio of 46.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.94. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Recommended Stories

