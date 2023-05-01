Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) PT Raised to $85.00 at DA Davidson

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.85% from the company’s current price.

ACA opened at $67.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Arcosa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Arcosa by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

