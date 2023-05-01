Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Short Interest Up 8.3% in April

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 3.7 %

AMBP traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,352. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,151,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265,361 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 263,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

