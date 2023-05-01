Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Short Interest Up 8.3% in April

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBPGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 3.7 %

AMBP traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,352. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,151,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265,361 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 263,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

See Also

