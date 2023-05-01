Ardor (ARDR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $732,084.25

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $88.39 million and $732,084.25 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00059577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00039246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00021147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

