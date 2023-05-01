Ardor Market Capitalization Achieves $86.21 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $86.21 million and approximately $988,376.37 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

