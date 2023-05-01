Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Decreased by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up about 1.9% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 67.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 935,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANET traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $160.02. 752,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,290. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.24. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,945 shares of company stock worth $53,844,144 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

