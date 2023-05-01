Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock remained flat at $160.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,947,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,603. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.24.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,592.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 357,945 shares of company stock valued at $53,844,144. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.