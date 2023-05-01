Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $53.32 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004363 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003312 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002609 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,657,652 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.