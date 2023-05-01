Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $52.94 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Ark has a market cap of $52.94 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001095 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004386 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003307 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,669,348 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

