ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 247,611 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 78,442 shares.The stock last traded at $46.35 and had previously closed at $46.06.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $881.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 606.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

About ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

