Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $35.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

ARWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.