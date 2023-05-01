Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ ARWR opened at $35.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.03.
In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
