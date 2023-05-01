Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $228.00 to $232.00. The company traded as high as $209.29 and last traded at $208.92, with a volume of 43028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.06.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,254,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,532,000 after buying an additional 416,605 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,113,000 after buying an additional 389,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

