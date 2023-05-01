Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.
Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.99. 74,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,060. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $209.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.
About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
