Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Update

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 947,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $208.06 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $209.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Argus upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

