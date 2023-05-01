ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Short Interest Down 8.8% in April

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,700 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 983,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ASGN by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ASGN by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,214. ASGN has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

